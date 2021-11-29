European Union not to recognise Taliban regime in Afghanistan
Parliament passes Bill to repeal Farm Laws as winter session begins

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Parliament today passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha approving it. On the first day of the Winter Session, the bill seeking to withdraw the three farm laws was moved in Lok Sabha by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, amid ruckus by the Opposition in the house.

The Bill was passed without discussion as Speaker Om Birla said, a debate is not possible in a noisy scene.

Later, the Bill was also introduced in the Upper House by Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the post-lunch session, which was passed amidst noisy scenes.

