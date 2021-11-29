Government ready to discuss every issue in Parliament: PM

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking to reporters just before the start of the Winter Session of the Parliament said that his government is now moving ahead towards 150 crore vaccine. He said, government is ready to discuss on each and every issues in Parliament.

Saying this is an important session Mr Modi said, the citizens of the country want a productive session. The Prime Minister said, the citizens are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. Modi today urged that all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19.