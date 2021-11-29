European Union not to recognise Taliban regime in Afghanistan
Govt Seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth functioning of Parliament
British PM announces new measures to stop spread of new coronavirus variant Omicron
Curtains come down on 52nd International film festival
India, Maldives and Sri Lanka hold conclave to enhance maritime security

AMN / WEB DESK

Maiden Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Focused Operation is being conducted between the lead Maritime Security Agencies of India, Maldives and Sri Lanka. Ships and aircraft of Indian Navy (IN), Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and Sri Lankan Navy (SLN) are participating and operating over a vast area in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) of the three countries in Southern Arabian Sea.

A trilateral Table Top Exercise (TTX) between IN, MNDF and SLN was also conducted in July. The three countries had participated in the fifth Deputy National Security Advisors (NSA) level meeting of Colombo Security Conclave in August 2021, wherein ways of enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region were deliberated upon.

The two day CSC Focused Operation is being conducted with an aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities.

It would help build understanding and interoperability between the lead maritime security agencies and facilitate the institution of measures to prevent and suppress transnational crimes in the region. It would further enhance the operational synergy by exchange of information and conduct of coordinated operations to handle maritime accidents.

The conduct of CSC Focused Operation exemplifies the deep trilateral engagement between India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, and emphasises their commitment to promote peace and security in the region.

