India and Bangladesh jointly celebrate Maitri Diwas to commemorate 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War

AMN/ WEB DESK

Today India marks 50 years of recognizing an independent, sovereign Bangladesh. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Bangladesh are commemorating Maitri Diwas today. He said he looks forward to continue working with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen bilateral ties.

AIR correspondent reports India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh on 6th December 1971. India Bangladesh Maitri which was forged in shared martyrdom during the Liberation War, has traversed a 50-year journey towards scripting golden chapter in bilateral relations.