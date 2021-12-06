PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Indonesian volcano: Residents flee in panic as Mt Semeru volcano erupts, spews huge ash cloud
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today
06 Dec 2021

President Kovind to attend 50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a state visit to Bangladesh between Dec 15-17 to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh. Announcing this in Delhi on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release that the President will hold a delegation level meeting with the President of Bangladesh during the visit.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina will call on the President. Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen will also call on him. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a State Visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to 27 this year to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

Calling Bangladesh a major pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy the statement said that India and Bangladesh share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management & defence, water resources, trade, transport & connectivity, health, culture & people-to-people ties, energy & power to development partnership and sub-regional cooperation. It further said that both countries have closely cooperated in addressing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming visit of the President on this historic occasion is a reflection of the high priority that both countries attach to the bilateral relationship. It also reaffirms the shared desire of both countries to further consolidate and strengthen the multifaceted and irreversible partnership, based on historical and cultural ties, mutual trust and understanding, said the MEA in its statement.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is arriving in Dhaka on Tuesday ahead of the visit of the President on a two day official visit.

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

Argentina stuns Germany 4-2 to regain Junior Hockey World Cup after 16-year

Harpal Singh Bedi  Bhubaneswar,5 December:  Riding on penalty corner expert Lautaro Domene's ...

India vs NZ 2nd Test: India leads by 332 runs, Mayank and Cheteshwar end day on 69/0 at stumps

AMN / WEB DESK In the second and final Cricket Test match between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai, on day ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

