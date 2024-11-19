India achieved remarkable success in reducing violence in most conflict-prone regions: Amit Shah

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Home Minister today highlighted that the significant transformations India has undergone over the past fifty years, which have also influenced global dynamics. He emphasized that these changes have necessitated a shift in the nature and functioning of the police force.

He was speaking at the 50th All India Police Science Conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event was jointly organized by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and the National Raksha Shakti University.

Providing further insights, Mr. Shah noted that over the last decade, the country has achieved remarkable success in reducing violence in the most conflict-prone regions. He cited a 70 percent decline in violence in areas affected by insurgency, including Jammu and Kashmir, the North East, and regions impacted by Naxalism.