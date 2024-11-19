The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India achieved remarkable success in reducing violence in most conflict-prone regions: Amit Shah

Nov 19, 2024

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Home Minister today highlighted that the significant transformations India has undergone over the past fifty years, which have also influenced global dynamics. He emphasized that these changes have necessitated a shift in the nature and functioning of the police force.

He was speaking at the 50th All India Police Science Conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event was jointly organized by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and the National Raksha Shakti University.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Home Minister highlighted the significant transformations India has undergone over the past fifty years, which have also influenced global dynamics. He emphasized that these changes have necessitated a shift in the nature and functioning of the police force.

Providing further insights, Mr. Shah noted that over the last decade, the country has achieved remarkable success in reducing violence in the most conflict-prone regions. He cited a 70 percent decline in violence in areas affected by insurgency, including Jammu and Kashmir, the North East, and regions impacted by Naxalism.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

CJI Sanjiv Khanna says judges asked to allow virtual hearings in view of severe pollution in Delhi NCR

Nov 19, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

K Sanjay Murthy appointed new Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Nov 19, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Aviation sector sees new high as five lakh domestic passengers fly in a day

Nov 18, 2024

You missed

URDU SECTION

ڈاکٹر مشتاق صدف کی مرتبہ کتاب ’’کوثر مظہری: اسرار و آثار‘‘ کا اجرا

19 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

सर्दियों में निमोनिया से कैसे बचें !

19 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HEALTH

How to Prevent Pneumonia in Winter

19 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Moody’s Ratings downgrades its outlook on Bangladesh economy to negative

19 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment