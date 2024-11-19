Aviation sector sees new high as five lakh domestic passengers fly in a day

SUDHIR KUMAR

The Indian aviation sector achieved a historic milestone on November 17, 2024, with 5,05,412 domestic passengers departing across the country in a single day. This marks the first time domestic passenger numbers have surpassed the 5-lakh mark, showcasing India’s growing prominence in the global aviation landscape. More than 3,100 planes took off taking more than five lakh passengers.

The passenger count has been increasing continuously after the UDAN – “Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik” scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on October 21, 2016. This achievement reflects the sector’s rapid expansion, supported by enhanced connectivity, passenger-friendly policies, and increased accessibility to affordable air travel. It highlights the seamless efforts of all stakeholders, from airlines to airport operators, in providing reliable and efficient services to passengers.

On this momentous occasion, Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu said, “This number shows that the air travel is now more accessible to the people of India.” He added this landmark became possible because of the schemes like UDAN which has brought air travel closer to the people The UDAN has revolutionized the air travel connecting the remote parts of India to global destinations.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the sector through initiatives like the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), development of greenfield airports, and the digitalization of passenger services. This milestone serves as a testament to the resilience and potential of India’s aviation industry, further cementing its position as a key driver of the Nation’s economic progress.