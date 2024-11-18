The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi addresses Indian Community in Abuja

Nov 18, 2024

says Indians have significantly contributed to Nigerian economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Indians have significantly contributed to the Nigerian economy. The Prime Minister made this remark while addressing the Indian Community in Abuja, Nigeria this evening. Mr Modi is on his first visit to Nigeria after becoming Prime Minister. In his address to Indian Diaspora, Mr Modi expressed happiness and excitement to meet them in Nigeria. Lauding the efforts of the Indians in Nigeria, Mr Modi said that every Indian living in Nigeria has made India Proud. He added that Indian Companies are strengthening the Nigerian economy.

Mr Modi said that the Indians living in Nigeria have made yoga popular. He highlighted that a weekly show on yoga is also broadcast on Nigeria’s National Television. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian community to make the Hindi language popular in the country, as a result Nigerian students are learning the Hindi language.

Mr Modi also thanked Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for conferring him the National Award of Nigeria. Mr Modi added that he accepted the honour with great humility and dedicated it to the Indian people. He stated that this is an honour which is not only for him but also for all Indians.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that India’s defence exports have increased almost 30 times. Mr. Modi said that, India exports defence equipment to more than 100 countries globally.

