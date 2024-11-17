Former bureaucrat & PS to President Kalam, SM Khan passes away

AMN / NEW DELHI

Retired senior bureaucrat (IIS) and former Press Secretary to the President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, SM Khan passed away today at a private hospital here. He was unwell for sometime and admitted to the ICU. He was 67 and is survived by his wife and three sons.

A man of integrity and a highly respected figure in Indian bureaucracy, Mr Khan had an illustrious career, having served in significant positions such as Director General of DD News and PIB, Press Registrar at the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI), and Spokesperson for the CBI. He also contributed to academia as a professor and Director at Jamia Hamdard University.

S.M. Khan was a distinguished personality who also served the IICC with dedication and grace, first as Vice President and most recently as a member of the Board of Trustees. His contributions to the institution and his unwavering commitment to its vision will always be remembered.

He was not just a leader but a guiding light for many, inspiring those around him with his wisdom, humility, and kindness. His departure is a monumental loss to the IICC and the larger community.

The final rites (tadfeen) will be performed on Monday at 1:30 PM in his hometown of Khurja, located in the Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh.