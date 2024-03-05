Income Tax Department to send communication to taxpayers for mismatches in ITR

The Income Tax Department has announced that it will send communication to relevant taxpayers for mismatches in their Income Tax Return (ITR) during the Assessment Year 2021-22. The IT Department informed that in some cases a mismatch has been identified between the information filed in the ITR in regards to the information of specified financial transactions during this period. It added that in some cases ITRs have not been filed.

The IT Department said, as part of the e-Verification Scheme-2021, it is in the process of sending communication to the relevant taxpayers for the mismatch in information. This information is being communicated to the taxpayers through their e-mail accounts registered with it. It has urged the taxpayers to view their Annual Information Statement through the e-filing portal and file updated ITRs. The Tax Department added that eligible non-filers can also submit updated returns under section 139(8A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The last date for filing updated Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2021-22 is the end of this month.