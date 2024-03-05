FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2024 09:17:31      انڈین آواز

Income Tax Department to send communication to taxpayers for mismatches in ITR

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Income Tax Department has announced that it will send communication to relevant taxpayers for mismatches in their Income Tax Return (ITR) during the Assessment Year 2021-22. The IT Department informed that in some cases a mismatch has been identified between the information filed in the ITR in regards to the information of specified financial transactions during this period. It added that in some cases ITRs have not been filed.  

The IT Department said, as part of the e-Verification Scheme-2021, it is in the process of sending communication to the relevant taxpayers for the mismatch in information. This information is being communicated to the taxpayers through their e-mail accounts registered with it. It has urged the taxpayers to view their Annual Information Statement through the e-filing portal and file updated ITRs. The Tax Department added that eligible non-filers can also submit updated returns under section 139(8A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The last date for filing updated Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2021-22 is the end of this month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart