Madhya Pradesh CM issues land allotment letters to 283 industrial groups

BY Vinit Wahi

In a major push to infrastructural development, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Singh Yadav issued land allotment letters for 508 hectares of land to 283 industrial groups in the state at the recently concluded 2-day Invest Madhya Pradesh; regional industry conclave in Ujjain.

This move is expected to attract an investment of over Rs 12,000 crore, creating jobs for more than 26,000 people.

He also remotely inaugurated 61 units, set up with an investment of Rs 10,064 crore, creating more than 17,000 new jobs in the state.

Not only this but all the inaugurations and groundbreaking ceremonies were attended by local legislators who joined the main event via video conferencing from more than 20 different locations. This reflected mini-industry meets in their respective constituencies. Their participation aimed not only to give them a sense of ownership but also to prepare for the forthcoming general elections.

The fact that the marquee industry event of the state, held for the first time outside Indore, the commercial capital, since its inception in 2007, was not the only change.

Perhaps for the first time, simultaneous groundbreaking ceremonies and formal factory inaugurations were held along with the main summit, conveying the state’s intention to prevent industry conclaves from becoming mere signing ceremonies.

The CM stated that the conclave attracted investments worth over Rs 1 trillion in the state. Of this, Adani Group alone promised investments of almost Rs 75,000 crore.