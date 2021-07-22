Incessant rain lashes several parts of Telangana and Maharashtra

AMN

Incessant rain lashed several parts of Telangana including its capital Hyderabad. The state has been witnessing rainfall for the past few days due to active Southwest Monsoon and upper air circulations. Besides, a low pressure area was formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The Met officials have issued a Red category warning of extremely heavy rain at some places especially in Northern and Southern districts of the state for next few days. Orange category warning has been issued to most of the remaining districts.

As per Met officials, Telangana state has received excess rainfall during the current season and the incessant rains further resulting into heavy inflows into various Reservoirs across Godavari and Krishna Rivers in the state. Rivers, rivulets and streams are on spate.

Several Tanks are to their brims due to heavy inflows following rains in catchment areas. The local authorities have been put on high alert especially of Adilabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Khammam and Nalgonda districts due to incessant rains. Further the Met officials have issued a Red category warning of very heavy and extremely heavy rain at some places in Southern and northern districts during the next few days. The officials have put Revenue, Police and Irrigation officials on alert as major projects like Priyadarshini Jurala, Srisailam Dam and Nagarjunasagar in Krishna basin and Kadem and Vattivagu in Godavari basin were receiving huge inflows.

Heavy rainfall has been reported in various districts of Maharashtra. Various rivers in Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Satara district are flowing above danger level. Flood water has entered the low-lying areas including markets and houses. People staying near rivers are shifted to secured places.

Flood-like situation is reported in Chiplun, Sangameshwar towns of Ratnagiri and Mahad in Raigad district. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has also moved to Chiplun. Member of Parliament from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, Vinayak Raut has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery to deploy Coast Guard helicopters for rescue in this area.

In view of heavy rainfall, nine teams of NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtra. Two teams each are deployed in Regional Response Centre in Mumbai, Kurla and Kolhapur while one team each is in Thane, Palghar and Nagpur.