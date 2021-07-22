DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile
Israel’s National Security Council ‘looking into’ NSO spyware allegations
Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Cong chief on Friday, to invite CM for event
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
Innovation will be key to benefit multifold from this tech growth: Infosys CEO
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2021 09:50:05      انڈین آواز

Incessant rain lashes several parts of Telangana and Maharashtra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Incessant rain lashed several parts of Telangana including its capital Hyderabad. The state has been witnessing rainfall for the past few days due to active Southwest Monsoon and upper air circulations. Besides, a low pressure area was formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The Met officials have issued a Red category warning of extremely heavy rain at some places especially in Northern and Southern districts of the state for next few days. Orange category warning has been issued to most of the remaining districts.

Incessant rains that are lashing several parts of the state for the past few days continue as a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal.

As per Met officials, Telangana state has received excess rainfall during the current season and the incessant rains further resulting into heavy inflows into various Reservoirs across Godavari and Krishna Rivers in the state. Rivers, rivulets and streams are on spate.

Several Tanks are to their brims due to heavy inflows following rains in catchment areas. The local authorities have been put on high alert especially of Adilabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Khammam and Nalgonda districts due to incessant rains. Further the Met officials have issued a Red category warning of very heavy and extremely heavy rain at some places in Southern and northern districts during the next few days. The officials have put Revenue, Police and Irrigation officials on alert as major projects like Priyadarshini Jurala, Srisailam Dam and Nagarjunasagar in Krishna basin and Kadem and Vattivagu in Godavari basin were receiving huge inflows.

Heavy rainfall has been reported in various districts of Maharashtra. Various rivers in Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Satara district are flowing above danger level. Flood water has entered the low-lying areas including markets and houses. People staying near rivers are shifted to secured places.

Flood-like situation is reported in Chiplun, Sangameshwar towns of Ratnagiri and Mahad in Raigad district. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has also moved to Chiplun. Member of Parliament from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, Vinayak Raut has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery to deploy Coast Guard helicopters for rescue in this area.

In view of heavy rainfall, nine teams of NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtra. Two teams each are deployed in Regional Response Centre in Mumbai, Kurla and Kolhapur while one team each is in Thane, Palghar and Nagpur.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Recalling India’s performances at previous Olympics (Seoul to Rio)

By Harpal Singh Bedi Called the greatest show on earth, the Olympic Games are celebration of human exce ...

Tokyo ready for sober opening ceremony of Olympics 2020

WEB DESK Sports fans across the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo from t ...

More controversy on eve of opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020

AMN WEB DESK Olympic organizers on Thursday sacked the opening ceremony director, Kentaro Kobayas ...

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz