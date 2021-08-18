Imperialist forces should learn lesson from Afghanistan: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

AMN / New Delhi

Commenting on the political changes in Afghanistan, the President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Syed Sadatullah Husaini has hoped that these changes will end years of unrest and bloodshed in Afghanistan and restore peace and order in the region and help to reinstate the rights of the Afghan people.

In a press statement, the JIH President said, “20 years ago, the overthrow of the Afghan government through military action, the brutal atrocities on innocent civilians by colonial and imperialist forces, the series of bombings and raids on its cities and the constant attempts to impose the will of foreign powers on the Afghan people is a reprehensible chapter of recent history. It is gratifying to note that the perseverance and struggle of the Afghan people resulted in the withdrawal of the imperialist forces from their country.”

Mr. Husaini said that the imperialist powers should learn a lesson from this episode and forever refrain from the policy of unnecessary interference in the affairs of poor countries to further their own vested interests. He asserted that the United Nations and the international community should also learn a lesson from this and put in place a strong process to prevent the manipulation and interference of weaker nations at the hands of powerful countries. He expressed happiness and satisfaction that the transfer of power was completed peacefully without much bloodshed.

The JIH President drew the attention of the Taliban to the fact that the eyes of the whole world are now on them and are closely monitoring their behaviour and actions. “The Taliban have the opportunity to present to the world a practical example of the benevolent and merciful system of Islam. We would like to draw their attention to the fact that Islam is the advocate of peace and well-being. It gives freedom of belief. The protection of the lives and property of all human beings, including minorities, is of paramount importance to Islam. Islam is also very sensitive about women’s rights. We hope that the new rulers of Afghanistan will strictly adhere to these teachings of Islam and set an example before the world of an Islamic Welfare State where everyone is free from fear and terror and lives a peaceful and prosperous life with equal opportunity to flourish and prosper. We also hope that a new government shall soon be established in Afghanistan by popular vote in the democratic and consultative spirit of Islam that represents all sections of the country and one that shall prove to be a source of lasting unity and stability among the Afghan people. Reports that the Taliban have announced a general amnesty, assured peace and order to Sikhs, Hindus and other minorities, and hinted at dialogue and co-operation with all countries of the world are welcome,” he added.

Commenting on Indo-Afghan relations, the JIH chief has said that our country India and Afghanistan have a long-standing and healthy relationship. He continued, “In recent years, India has also played an important role in the development of Afghanistan. We hope that this warmth and solid relations will continue and be further strengthened. We also wish to remind the Government of India of its responsibility to initiate healthy relations with the new Afghan government and to play its part in building and developing Afghanistan and ensuring peace and security throughout South Asia.”