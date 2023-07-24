IMD warns of very heavy rain in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala for few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for rain for the States of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for today. It has cautioned of Extremely to Very Heavy Rainfall or Heavy to very heavy rainfall. Orange alert has been issued for Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala, where Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall is expected. An Orange alert have also been issued for Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Odisha, during the next four days. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over northwest India from Tuesday.



The IMD has said heavy rainfall was observed today at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra with Mahabaleshwar recording the highest eight centimetres of rainfall. Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and West Bengal have been receiving widespread or isolated rainfall.



Several parts of the National Capital, New Delhi also witnessed rainfall this evening, bringing respite from hot and humid weather.