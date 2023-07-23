इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2023 10:03:47      انڈین آواز
“INDIA” to corner Centre on Manipur violence 

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Around 300 MPs from recently formed “INDIA” group comprising of 26 opposition parties will show their might and  stage dharna tomorrow morning near Gandhi statue in Parliament house  demanding Prime Minister Narender Modi should speak on Manipur violence in the Parliament house.

This will be the first time that all MPs from all 26 opposition parties both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will speak in one voice in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, in an Explosive Interview to news portal Newslaundry BJP MLA Mr Paolionlal Haokip, from Manipur has accused the Prime Minister that he wouldn’t have spoken on the violence if the video didn’t go viral.

Mr Haokip also said, “we have been trying to get an appointment with the Prime Minister, but no response, so far “.

If the video would not have gone viral then PM would not have spoken on it , he alleged.

Even as an MLA I’ am not safe . Only saving grace is Army.

The viral video of Manipur incident has come at a time when parliament session has just started and government has to do fire fighting on the issue.

Interestingly, the spate of violence in the state of Manipur has taken a new turn both the BJP and Congress are accusing each other of doing little in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where similar case of atrocities have surfaced in both the states.

BJP is also accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee of doing little to check incident of moral turpudation.

The opposition unity will come to the surface tomorrow in which senior leader like Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Derek O Brien, Mallikarjun Kharge, and many other senior leaders from 26 opposition parties will be in attendance at the dharna.

خبرنامہ

ٹیکسٹائل شعبے کو زیادہ متحرک بنانے کیلئے جامع نقطہ نظر پر زور

AMN ٹیکسٹائلز، امور صارفین، خوراک اور سرکاری نظام تقسیم اور ...

پارلیمنٹ کے دونوں ایوانوں کی کارروائی میں دوسرے دن بھی منی پور تشدد اور دیگر معاملات پر ہنگامہ آرائی

پارلیمنٹ کے دونوں ایوانوں میں آج لگاتار دوسرے دن بھی منی پور ...

وارانسی کی عدالت نے گیان واپی مسجد کے احاطے کے سائنسی سروے کیلئے درخواست منظور کرلی ہے۔

وارانسی کی ایک عدالت نے گیان واپی مسجد کے احاطے کے سائنسی سرو ...

