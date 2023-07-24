Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day following din over Manipur issue

Staff Reporter

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed protests from the Opposition parties for the consecutive third day today over the issue of Manipur violence. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day.



In the Lok Sabha, when the House met after the third adjournment at 2.30 PM, members of opposition parties including Congress, DMK, and JD(U) again trooped into the well, raising slogans demanding Prime Minister’s statement in the House over Manipur violence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said when the government is ready for the discussion on the matter, he is not able to understand why the opposition parties are not allowing discussion. Speaker Om Birla said, the opposition must not sway from tradition as it is the concerned minister who responds to the relevant issue in the House. He said, disrupting the proceedings is against the interest of the country. As pandemonium continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.



Earlier in the morning, when the House met for the day, members of opposition parties trooped into the well, raising slogans. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Congress said, Manipur violence is a very important issue and it should be taken up immediately. Responding to it, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the government is ready for discussion on the issue. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the opposition of not being serious on the issue. Amid pandemonium, the Speaker tried to run the Question Hour but in vain. In the pre-lunch session, three bills were introduced in the House amid din.



Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha. When the House met after the third adjournment at 3 PM, the suspended Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh refused to leave the House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh repeatedly asked him to leave the House but Mr. Singh refused. Later the House was adjourned for the day.



In the morning, when the House met, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, he has received several notices under Rule 176 for short-duration discussion on various issues including violence during Panchayat Elections in West Bengal, atrocities against women in Telangana, Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand. Opposition parties started protesting over the issue of Manipur violence. In the pre-lunch session also, opposition members were in the well, demanding the Prime Minister’s statement on the Manipur issue on the floor of the House. The Chairman repeatedly asked them to allow the House to function, but they continued with their protest. The Chairman could not run the Question Hour due to uproar. He suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining part of the current Session for his unruly behavior.

