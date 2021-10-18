IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand

AMN / WEB DESK

Most parts of Uttarakhand have been experiencing Intermittent light to moderate rain since Sunday morning. Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of the state till 19th of October.

The weather department has also issued a red alert warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of Dehradun, Tehri, Almora, Pauri, Haridwar, Champawat and Nainital, tomorrow.

In View of the weather warning the state government has directed all District Administrations to remain on alert mode.

Meanwhile, in wake of the heavy rains, a holiday has been declared for tomorrow in government and non-government schools including Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli and Haridwar besides, other districts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured that all arrangements are in place to take care of any emergency situation.