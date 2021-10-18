Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
Bangladesh: Protest in Bangladesh after desecration of religious book
Congress delegation urges President to dismiss MoS Mishra in case related Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Chief of Army Staff Naravane lays wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial in Sri Lanka

At G20 Summit on Afghanistan PM Modi stresses on preventing Afghan territory from becoming source of radicalisation and terrorism
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2021 01:48:30      انڈین آواز

IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Most parts of Uttarakhand have been experiencing Intermittent light to moderate rain since Sunday morning. Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of the state till 19th of October.

The weather department has also issued a red alert warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of Dehradun, Tehri, Almora, Pauri, Haridwar, Champawat and Nainital, tomorrow.

In View of the weather warning the state government has directed all District Administrations to remain on alert mode.

Meanwhile, in wake of the heavy rains, a holiday has been declared for tomorrow in government and non-government schools including Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli and Haridwar besides, other districts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured that all arrangements are in place to take care of any emergency situation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

Khalin Joshi turns the tables, wins the Jaipur Open

Jaipur, Khalin Joshi’s final round of three-under 67 proved good enough for him to turn the tables on ne ...

Amandeep cards 68 to lead the first round of the 10th leg of Hero WPGT

 Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 13 October:  In-form Amandeep Drall justified her top billing with ...

خبرنامہ

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz