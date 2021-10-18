Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand for today

AMN

In Uttarakhand, light to moderate rain continues in most parts of the State since this morning. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in some parts of the state for today and tomorrow.

AIR correspondent reports that schools have been closed as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains in some districts. NDRF has also reached Haridwar and it has been kept on standby mode.

Intermittent moderate to light rain is being experienced in many parts of Garhwal and Kumaon region since this morning including the state capital Dehradun. According to the Weather Department, a red alert has been issued for all districts of the state today with relatively more severe weather activity likely to occur in the Kumaon region.

Whereas for tomorrow, an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rains has been issued for Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital. Almora and Champawat districts. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail has also been predicted at some places of the state, as well. In view of the weather warning many district administrations of the state have issued instructions to shut the schools for today. The 31 member NDRF team has also been deployed on standby mode at Haridwar to face any eventuality arising due to the disaster.

On the other hand, Chardham bound pilgrims have been stopped at safer places where all necessary arrangements have been made for them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with all the district administrations from Dehradun to take stock of the situation related to weather warning. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Chief Minister over phone and took stock of the preparations being made by the state government.

