Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
Bangladesh: Protest in Bangladesh after desecration of religious book
Congress delegation urges President to dismiss MoS Mishra in case related Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Chief of Army Staff Naravane lays wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial in Sri Lanka

At G20 Summit on Afghanistan PM Modi stresses on preventing Afghan territory from becoming source of radicalisation and terrorism
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2021 11:48:14      انڈین آواز

High alert issued by district authorities in Kerala’s Thrissur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Kerala, a high alert has been issued by the district authorities in Thrissur along the banks of the Chalakkudi river, following the release of water from the Parambikulam reservoir in Palakkad. People living along the banks of the river have been asked to shift to safer places as a precautionary measure. The river is already in spate.

The release of water from Sholayar reservoir this morning and the subsequent release from Parambikulam is likely to aggravate the situation along the riverbank in downstream areas. The water released from these dams are expected to reach these areas by this evening. Although the Parambikulam dam is in Kerala, it is operated and maintained by Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is highly likely at one or two places in Kerala and Lakshadweep for three days from the 20th of this month. Wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, thunderstorms and lightning are also likely.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea during this period.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

Khalin Joshi turns the tables, wins the Jaipur Open

Jaipur, Khalin Joshi’s final round of three-under 67 proved good enough for him to turn the tables on ne ...

Amandeep cards 68 to lead the first round of the 10th leg of Hero WPGT

 Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh, 13 October:  In-form Amandeep Drall justified her top billing with ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz