High alert issued by district authorities in Kerala’s Thrissur

AMN

In Kerala, a high alert has been issued by the district authorities in Thrissur along the banks of the Chalakkudi river, following the release of water from the Parambikulam reservoir in Palakkad. People living along the banks of the river have been asked to shift to safer places as a precautionary measure. The river is already in spate.

The release of water from Sholayar reservoir this morning and the subsequent release from Parambikulam is likely to aggravate the situation along the riverbank in downstream areas. The water released from these dams are expected to reach these areas by this evening. Although the Parambikulam dam is in Kerala, it is operated and maintained by Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is highly likely at one or two places in Kerala and Lakshadweep for three days from the 20th of this month. Wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, thunderstorms and lightning are also likely.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea during this period.