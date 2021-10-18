Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital announces results of 3rd batch of genetic sequence of Covid-19 virus

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
AMN

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Kasturba Hospital has announced results of third batch of genetic sequence of Covid-19 virus i.e. next generation genome sequencing.

The Civic Body has concluded that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is almost under control and it can overcome the pandemic in the coming days if people continue to vaccinate themselves and adopt Covid- appropriate behaviour. AIR correspondent reports, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is optimistic about the improvement in Covid-19 situation in Mumbai as no Covid-19 death was registered in the city yesterday.

The civic body has found that the vaccination is proving very effective to curb the spread of global pandemic and also giving vital protection to the people even after getting infected by the Virus and its variants.

After the examination of 343 medical samples of Covid infected patients it was found that both the Delta variant and the Delta derivative are relatively mildly invasive and do not pose a serious risk. Compared with Delta variants, the transmission of Delta derivatives and other types of viruses has also been found to be lower.

The results of the Covid virus genetic formula determination tests show that all eligible citizens must be vaccinated against the Coronavirus and people should continue to adopt Covid- appropriate behaviour at public places and follow hand hygiene at home also.

