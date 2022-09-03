IITs proved India’s capability in fields of education and technology: President Murmu

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu has said that Indian Institutes of Technology, IITs have proved to the world the capability of India in the domains of education and technology. Speaking at the closing ceremony of Diamond Jubilee celebrations of IIT Delhi on Saturday, the President said IITs have been the pride of the nation they have contributed immensely to India’s improved standing on the global stage today

. She added that faculty and alumni of IITs have shown the world India’s brainpower and also some of those who studied in IIT Delhi and in other IITs are now at the forefront of the digital revolution sweeping the world. She noted that the impact of IITs has gone beyond science and technology and IITians are leaders in every walk of life including in education, industry, entrepreneurship, civil society, activism, journalism, literature and politics.

The President noted that the IIT Delhi has always seen itself as part of the larger community and it has been sensitive to its responsibility towards society. She said that the latest example of its social concern was seen during the initial phase of Covid pandemic.

Ms Droupadi Murmu stressed on the need to make the institutes adaptable to the future.

Pointing to the fact that climate change poses a serious challenge, the President said that as a developing country with a high population base, the country’s energy requirement for economic growth is very high. Hence there is need to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.