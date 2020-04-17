If not possible to perform Taraweeh & Eid prayers in mosques, pray at homes: Saudi Grand Mufti

WEB DESK

The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and President of Council of Senior Scholars and General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, today said that if it is impossible to perform Taraweeh and Eid prayers in the mosques because of the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, then people should pray at their homes.

The statement by the Grand Mufti was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency today. It said that the Grand Mufti replied in his answers to a number of questions and inquiries raised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance on the blessed month of Ramadan in light of the continuing pandemic.

Earlier, Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance said that Taraweeh prayers during the Holy month of Ramadan may be performed at home if the Covid -19 pandemic is not over. There is a suspension of prayers in the mosques in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Al Riyadh newspaper quoted Dr. Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, as saying that the suspension of performing the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers.

Al Sheikh was also quoted as saying that funeral prayers for the dead should be performed only by 5 to 6 people and that these prayers can be performed at home too by other people of the family.

The temporary suspension of prayers at mosques was implemented as a precautionary measure by the Saudi authorities in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the Muslim holy cities of Makkah and Medina, extending measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 6380 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths. Meanwhile, a total of 990 people have also recovered.

Taraweeh refers to additional ritual prayers performed by Muslims at night after the Isha prayers during the holy month of Ramadan which is likely to begin from 23rd or 24th of this month depending on the sighting of the moon.