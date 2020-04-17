Latest News

5,25,884 people recovered from coronavirus
Bihar govt launches door to door screening in 8,000 villages
COVID 19: death toll rises to1,38,487
All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May
Death toll rises to 420 in India
US loses more than 20m jobs since mid-March
EU offers ‘heartfelt apology’ to Italy over virus
Free children from lockdown, says Spanish mayor

PM Sheikh Hasina asks people to offer prayers at home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked Muslim devotees to offer the special daily Tarabi prayers during the month of Ramzan at home in view of the spread of Corona virus in the country.

Interacting with officials and public representatives through video conferencing on Thursday Prime Minister Hasina said that people of Bangladesh should also offer prayer at home only like other Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia which has stopped prayers and jamaat in the mosques in the wake of Corona virus outbreak.

Prime Minister Hasina said that prayers can be offered from any place. She reminded people that even Vatican city has taken the same initiative and Bangladesh can learn from them to offer prayers at home and not go to the mosque for offering prayers, reports the official news agency BSS.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh today reported the highest ever death toll due to Corona virus.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque told a virtual media briefing in Dhaka on Friday that 15 people died and 266 fresh cases of Corona infection were detected in the country over the last 24 hours. With this the death toll in Bangladesh due to Corona has gone up to 75. Total of 1838 people have been reported Corona positive in the country out of which 58 have recovered.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry declared that four more hospitals in Dhaka will be dedicated for treatment of Corona patient.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a circular declaring the entire country to be under the threat of Corona epidemic.

