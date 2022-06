AMN/ WEB DESK

The idol of Charbhuja Nath, which was stolen from Dobra Mahadev temple in Bundi, has been recovered in Rajasthan.

According to police, the idol was found hidden in a rented house in Sawai Madhopur. This idol was missing from the temple since the 6th of June when the dead body of a priest Vivekananda, was found in the temple premises. Three people have been arrested in this connection and have been sent to police remand for four days.