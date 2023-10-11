इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 05:01:44      انڈین آواز

IAF deploys choppers to gear up rescue operation in flood-affected areas of Sikkim

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The evacuation process in disaster-affected areas of North Sikkim in Mangan district has gained momentum. On Tuesday, two MI-17 helicopters, two Chinook helicopters and one Cheetah helicopter deployed by the Indian Air Force evacuated 176 stranded persons and one casualty through 39 sorties. Around 35 tonnes of relief materials were sent to cater to the Army and the civilian population of Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang.

Along with air evacuation, over 1200 people stranded in Chungthang and surrounding areas were evacuated through a footbridge constructed by the army, ITBP and volunteers.

Officials from various departments and the Travels Agents Association of Sikkim are facilitating the evacuation process by maintaining records, documenting, providing assistance to evacuees, and loading relief materials in choppers. Separately, an Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited affected areas of North Sikkim to assess damages and make recommendations to the central government for short-term financial assistance.

Consequent upon the National Crisis Management Committee meeting on the Sikkim disaster chaired by the cabinet secretary on 9th October 2023, a Coordination Committee comprising of senior officers of the BRO, and senior engineers of the Sikkim roads and bridges, and rural development department has been constituted to finalise the location for the construction of suspension bailey bridges to restore connectivity in nine different places where permanent bridges have been completely washed away by floods.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

تکلف دہ حالات میں ذہنی دباؤ کو کیسے دور کریں؟ اس گائیڈ کو آزما کر دیکھیں

جائزہذہنی تناؤ کے دور میں ہمیں کیا کرنا چاہیے؟ یہ ذہنی تناؤ ...

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو اقتصادی سائنسز کے 2023 کے نوبیل انعام کیلئے چنا گیا ہے

کلاڈیا گولڈن کو خواتین سے متعلق لیبر مارکیٹ کی حصولیابیوں کی ...

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار سے تجاوز

حماس کے ساتھ جاری لڑائی میں ہلاک ہونے والوں کی تعداد ایک ہزار ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart