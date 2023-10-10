इंडियन आवाज़     10 Oct 2023 06:08:26      انڈین آواز

Smriti Irani launches Protocol for Management of Malnutrition in Children

Aditya Raj Das / New Delhi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani today launched Protocol for Management of Malnutrition in Children to combat acute malnutrition at a function here. It is a comprehensive guide to identify and provide extensive care to malnourished children in the country.

The protocol will also provide detailed steps for the identification and management of malnourished children at the Anganwadi level, including decision-making for referral, nutritional management and follow-up care. Malnutrition occurs when an individual’s diet lacks vital nutrients and energy needed for proper body function. It includes both undernutrition causing stunted growth and overnutrition leading to obesity and related issues.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Smriti Irani said, this protocol for the Management of Malnutrition in Children will check malnutrition among children so that the children become healthy. She said, the government is tackling the issues of malnutrition through the implementation of Poshan Abhiyan. Mrs Irani said, the identification of malnourished children and their treatment is an integral aspect of Mission Poshan 2.0 and more than 17 crore activities took place during the poshan maah.
 
On the occasion, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai said, the government has taken several initiatives to tackle malnutrition among children. He said the protocol will help in preventing malnutrition through a holistic approach.
 
Senior Officers from Women and Child Development and Health Departments from across the country participated in the event.

