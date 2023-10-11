Rajasthan Assembly elections rescheduled to 25th November due to weddings season

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Elections in Rajasthan Assembly will now be held on 25th November in place of 23rd November. The Election Commission has changed the date of poll in the state in view of large-scale weddings and social engagement on 23rd November.

Representations were received by the poll body from various political parties and social organizations saying this may cause inconvenience to a large number of people, various logistic issues and lead to reduced voter participation during the poll. However, the date of notification, withdrawal of candidatures, and counting of votes will remain unchanged. The counting of votes will take place on 3rd December along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.