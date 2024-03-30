I.N.D.I.A. Block to Organise ‘Save Democracy Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in on March 31

rally to focus on ‘saving democracy, Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh

The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. block will organise the ‘Save Democracy Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi tomorrow. Prominent leaders of Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, RJD, DMK, National Conference, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Left and others will participate in the rally.



Speaking about the rally, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, rising inflation, unemployment, economic inequality and social polarisation in the country will be key issues in the rally.

“Tomorrow’s rally is not individual-centric. That is why it has been named the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally. The issue is saving democracy and the Constitution,” Ramesh said in a press conference here.

Ramesh, who is also Congress general secretary and communication in-charge, said that another issue on which the rally is being held includes the centre’s misuse of agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the opposition parties in which many ministers, including a sitting chief minister – Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal – has been arrested and put behind bars.

He listed the issues, including inflation, youth unemployment, the suppression of farmers, the misuse of government agencies, the electoral bonds scam and more, to the discussed in the rally.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai claimed on Friday that the rally, which will begin at 10 am on Sunday, is being held in support of Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 31 in the alleged excise policy scam.

Delhi Congress President Arvind Singh Lovely said that the rally is being organised against the arrests made by the BJP-ruled central government whether it was Hemant Soren in Jharkhand or Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, just ahead of the elections as they (BJP) do not have a level playing field.

“…Their only focus is using the government machinery to disturb the Opposition and democratic values for the murder of democracy,” he alleged.