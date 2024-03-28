India terms US remarks on Kejriwal’s arrest as ‘unwarranted’, ‘unacceptable’

AMN

The India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reacted to the US’s second statement on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, and called the remarks “unwarranted” and “unacceptable”.

“Any such external invitation on electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable. In India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law. Anyone who has a similar ethos, especially fellow democracies, should have no difficulty in appreciating this fact,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The MEA also said that India is proud of its “independent and robust” democratic institutions and is committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences.