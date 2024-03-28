FreeCurrencyRates.com

India terms US remarks on Kejriwal’s arrest as ‘unwarranted’, ‘unacceptable’

AMN

The India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reacted to the US’s second statement on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, and called the remarks “unwarranted” and “unacceptable”.

“Any such external invitation on electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable. In India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law. Anyone who has a similar ethos, especially fellow democracies, should have no difficulty in appreciating this fact,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The MEA also said that India is proud of its “independent and robust” democratic institutions and is committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

روس: کنسرٹ ہال دہشت گردانہ حملے میں مرنے والوں کی تعداد 133 ہو گئی۔

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS دہشت گردوں کے حملے میں زخمی 104 بالغ او ...

