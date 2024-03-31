PM Modi Says Congress Callously Gave Away Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised the Congress for handing over Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka in 1974. He claimed that weakening India’s unity, integrity, and interests has been the Congress’ way of working for 75 years. His response came after documents obtained by Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K. Annamalai through RTI revealed how India decided to cede control of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

In a social media post, Mr. Modi said, it’s eye-opening and startling that the facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu. He added that this has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds not to trust Congress ever.