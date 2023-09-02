इंडियन आवाज़     02 Sep 2023 05:11:07      انڈین آواز

I.N.D.I.A alliance has no vision for development, no roadmap for upliftment of poor: BJP

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad today criticized the opposition alliance saying they have no vision for the development of India, no roadmap for the upliftment of the poor, and no strategy to address the concerns of the farmers

. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Mr Prasad said, in their meeting of the alliance there was not even an acknowledgment of the threat to India from terrorism, radicalization, and secessionist forces. Citing recent polls and survey results, he said, all are well aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, but the kind of words the opposition alliance has been using is highly objectionable.

Taking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments, Mr Prasad claimed that Mr Gandhi will himself make India free of Congress party if he continues to abuse patriots like Veer Savarkar and bat for China. 

