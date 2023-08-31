CPIM leader Brinda Karat writes to Giriraj Singh regarding negative impact on MGNREGA

Polit Bureau of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Brinda Karat has written following letter to Giriraj Singh, Minister of Rural Development, Government of India drawing his attention to the negative impact of several policy decisions taken by the government regarding MGNREGA.

Shri Giriraj Singh ji,

Namaskar. I write this letter to you to draw your attention to the

negative impact of several policy decisions taken by the government

regarding MGNREGA. As one who was actively involved in the finalisation

of the Act and the clauses regarding the rights of workers, it is a

matter of deep concern that workers’ rights for demand based work are

being compromised. The fund allocation is woefully inadequate.

According to the data on the Ministry’s website 91 per cent of funds

allocated have been already spent. At present average workdays are at a

low of just 35.4 days. In such a situation MGNREGA workers will face

acute problems. Moreover, mandatory stipulations such as online

registration of attendance at worksites as well as Aadhaar based

payments are converting unconditional rights embedded in the law into

restricted access for job card holders.

Introduction of Aadhaar linked payments of wages has not resulted in

much change in timely payment of wages. In June, the government in a

press release from PIB had assured that the Ministry was not insisting

on Aadhaar enabled system of payment but on Aadhaar based payment system

(ABPS) which would be more flexible. However, a most revealing survey

conducted by an organisation reported in The Hindu, August 30, 2023,

shows that out of the “total 26 crore job holders, 41.1 per cent are

still not eligible for this mode of payment. From five states with the

largest number of active job holders, 1.2 crore workers will not be

eligible for payments as they do not have ABPS accounts”. The survey

also shows on the basis of an analysis of data recorded in the central

data base of the government that there is statistically very little

difference between ABPS and normal account transactions as far as the

amount of time taken for payments are concerned or as far as percentage

of rejections are concerned. In other words, while so far there is no

significant benefit, there is certainly evidence of significant losses

for workers.

In the last six months I have visited MGNREGA sites and interacted with

workers across states. A common complaint has been the introduction of

the attendance system through online registrations at the worksite at

specific times during the day. Given that the connectivity is very poor

in vast areas of rural India, particularly in remote tribal areas,

mandatory online registration is leading to great difficulties for the

workers. Women workers who comprise the majority of MGNREGA workers in

many States, have been particularly affected. As you know, women workers

are charged in our patriarchal cultures for the main responsibility of

domestic work and care of families. Before and after their MGNREGA

workday women put in many more hours of work. However, they complain

that because of the lack of connectivity, sometimes they have to spend

one hour extra getting their attendance registered. There are also

examples of attendance not getting registered leading to denial of

wages.

In my interaction with women workers, I found that the SORs and the

piece rates decided are extremely difficult to complete. In the current

situation as far as women’s work norms are concerned MNREGA sites are

illustrations of the extraction of female labour at low rates to create

public assets. There has been no Ministry initiated recent time use

surveys on MNREGA sites. Earlier in many states, work norms for women

were decided after such surveys. This is an urgent requirement.

I hope you will consider the issues I have raised and take appropriate action.

Thanking you,

Sd/-

Brinda Karat