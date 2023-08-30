CPI delegation Submit memorandum to President Murmu regarding situation in Manipur

A delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) led by CPI General Secretary D. Raja met president Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum to her regarding situation in violence-torn state of Manipur

To, Dt. 29th August, 2023

Hon’ble Smt. Droupadi Murmu,

President,

Republic of India

Respected Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji,

A five-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) led by CPI General Secretary D. Raja visited the violence-torn state of Manipur from 21st August, 2023 to 24th August, 2023. Reports coming from Manipur for the last 4 months have disturbed the entire nation and the delegation visited the state to see the ground reality and make efforts for peace-building. The delegation included CPI National Council secretaries Binoy Viswam MP, Dr. K. Narayana, Rama Krushna Panda and senior woman leader of the CPI from Assam, Asomi Gogoi.

The delegation visited areas dominated by all the ethnic groups in Manipur and held interactions with all sections of the society. The delegation witnessed first-hand the separation and divides created between different ethnic communities. Violence in the state has already claimed more than 180 lives while 4800 houses are burnt, 733 placed of worship of different communities destroyed and more than 55000 people displaced, including women and children in large numbers. People of Manipur are disheartened that even after more than 2 months of violence, it took a horrific video for the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur. Prime Minister’s prolonged silence and him not visiting the strife-torn state has eroded people’s faith in democratic institutions.

The delegation met leaders of several political parties, communities, women’s organizations, civil society groups, activists, people engaged in educational and healthcare sectors and held extensive discussions aimed at reestablishing peace and harmony in the strategically located state. The delegation also visited several relief camps and found the arrangements to be inadequate, especially about the needs of women, children and the elderly.

The educational ecosystem of the state is in a disarray, harming the future prospects of the younger generations. People all over the state expressed apprehensions about drug trade, poppy cultivation and threats to land, forests and natural resources. The issue of illegal migration and border fencing were also raised by people.

The delegation also called on Manipur Governor Smt. Anusuiya Uikey and appraised her of the sorrows Manipur is facing. The CPI appealed for peace, harmony and unity everywhere.

After having extensive deliberations and discussions with all shades of opinion in Manipur, the CPI wishes to brief you on the sufferings of the people of Manipur and the demands being raised by them. The Union and State Government have failed in curtailing violence and divisions in the state and segregations have come to such a level that people from one community cannot visit the areas dominated by another community. This strife needs immediate redressal and a political initiative engaging all sections of society in Manipur.

The major demands raised by the people of Manipur before the CPI delegation are as follows:

· Presence of MLAs belonging to different ethnic groups should be ensured in the Manipur Assembly Session.

· People have lost faith in the government of N. Biren Singh and he should be removed from the post of Chief Minister.

· Immediate steps should be taken to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

· Dialogue engaging all sections of society, political parties, civil society groups and opinions should be initiated to break the deadlock.

· Urgent steps should be taken to disarm all groups.

· Special package for relief and rehabilitation without any disparity should be sanctioned and adequate compensation for victims of violence, arson and displacement should be provided.

· Violence, arson and displacements have had a major impact on livelihoods throughout the state. Adequate means of livelihood must be ensured for all affected people.

· Stringent action should be taken against all perpetrators and enablers of rapes, murder and violence.

· Initiative should be taken to bring the normalcy in educational institutes. No student should be deprived from education. Internet services must be restored and made available to all.

· Special safety measures should be taken for women.

· Uninterrupted supply of medicines and medical services must be ensured to the people in relief camps and outside. Special needs of women, children and elderly should be prioritized. Special arrangements should be made for patients of diseases like hemophilia, cancer, kidney ailments, diabetes, hypertension etc.

· Manipur Government has clamped down heavily on activists, journalists, intellectuals and others who were critical of the handling of the situation by the N. Biren Singh administration. All such FIRs, including the FIR against NFIW activists who went to Manipur on a fact-finding mission, should be immediately withdrawn.

The CPI expects that you will take a sympathetic view of the situation and your government will act swiftly to ensure peace, harmony and tranquility in the state of Manipur. People of Manipur are victims of divisions in the society, a pollical initiative and dialogue will give them the confidence and trust they need for rebuilding Manipur.

Sd/-

(D. RAJA)

General Secretary

Communist Party of India