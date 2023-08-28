इंडियन आवाज़     28 Aug 2023 08:52:06      انڈین آواز

Telengana: Amit Shah ruled out poll alliance with BRS in ensuing elections

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ruled out any poll alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the ensuing elections. Speaking at the public meeting held in Khammam last evening, he said the steering wheel of the BRS is in the hands of the AIMIM party of Asaduddin Owaisi. He said the BJP cannot think of an alliance with such a party who are guided by the principles of  ‘Razakars’ that took the lives of thousands of people in Telangana. He refuted all allegations by the Congress party president Mallikharjun Kharge in Chevella a day before, alleging that the BRS is the B party of the BJP. He categorically said the BJP will not have anything to do with BRS which has an alliance with the Razakar party and it will not even share the same stage with the Majlis.

Calling Bhadrachalam the Ayodhya of the south, Mr Shah said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao even stopped offering the traditional silk robes to Lord Sri Rama of Bhadrachalam fearing the wrath of the Majlis party. Mr Shah further said the State BJP leaders were not afraid of the tactics implemented by the BRS Government to create fear among them. Asking the people not to vote for the family-run political parties, Mr Shah said the BJP is a people-ruled party. On the occasion, Mr Shah elaborated on various initiatives taken by the Central government for the welfare of various sections of people, especially farmers. Earlier Amit Shah reached Khammam from Gannavaram Airport in Andhra Pradesh on a special helicopter.

