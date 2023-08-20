Congress: Kharge reconstitutes CWC, Youth find prominence; Pilot, Tharoor inducted

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today reconstituted the party’s Working Committee CWC. The list issued by the party said, there will be 39 members in the Congress Working Committee. Along with that, it will have 18 permanent invitees, 14 in-charges of state and 13 special invitees, including presidents of the youth wing, student wing, women wing, and Seva Dal of party as ex-officio members.

While veteran G23 leaders Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik and Shashi Tharoor who articulated the need for intra party reforms have been made regular CWC members among 39, Manish Tewari and Veerappa Moily have been inducted afresh as permanent invitees among 18.

Anand Sharma and Wasnik have been retained (they were part of the 49-member steering committee Kharge had formed in the interim before he finalised the CWC) while Tharoor, Tewari and Moily are new entries to the CWC.

The new list features Congress top brass, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Ambika Soni, AK Antony, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among others, as regular members.

Other fresh entries in the regular CWC segment are former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, N Raghuveera Reddy, senior OBC leader from poll-bound Chhattisgarh Tamradhwaj Sahu, former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot, senior Gujarat leader Jagdish Thakor, GA Mir from J&K,

Deepa Dasmunshi from West Bengal, and MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Syed Naseer Hussein among others.

Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh’s wife, Mandi MP Pratibha Singh has been made a new permanent invitee.

Besides Mr Kharge, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, A.K. Antony, Ambika Soni, Meira Kumar, Digvijay Singh, P. Chidambaram, Tariq Anwar, Lal Thanhawala, Mukul Wasnik, Ashokrao Chavan, Ajay Maken, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are part of the committee. Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former Union Ministers Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma have been included in the CWC. Among the new members, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik were part of the group of 23 leaders that had raised questions on the party’s leadership under Sonia Gandhi.