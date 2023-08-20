इंडियन आवाज़     20 Aug 2023 09:55:10      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Chandrayaan-3 to make soft landing on Moon on Aug 23 at around 6:04 PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@isro

AMN

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft is scheduled to make a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface at around 6:04 pm (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday. The space agency also shared that people can watch the historic event live on ISRO website, the space agency’s official YouTube channel, ISRO’s Facebook page and DD National from 5:27 pm onwards on 23rd of August.

Earlier this morning, ISRO announced that Chandrayaan-3’s lander module comprising lander ‘Vikram’ and rover ‘Pragyan’, has successfully completed its second and final deboosting, which reduced the lander module orbit with dimensions of 25km x 134km in the wee hours. The spacecraft’s Vikram lander successfully completed its first deboosting operation at 4 pm on August 18, reducing the lander module’s orbit to 113km x 157km. 

A successful landing will make India the first country to land near the Moon’s little-explored south pole. It will be only the fourth country after the US, the former Soviet Union and China to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3 to make soft landing on Moon on Aug 23 at around 6:04 PM

@isro AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious mission to the Moon, Chandrayaa ...

Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart