Nine Indian Army soldiers died in road accident in Ladakh; President, VP, PM, others express anguish

AMN / WEB DESK

At least nine Indian Army soldiers lost their lives and one sustained critical injuries in a tragic accident in Ladakh last evening. The vehicle, they were travelling in went off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. It was a part of a convoy going from Leh to Nyoma, and the accident occurred 6 kilometres ahead of Kiari village.

As per the Leh-based defence spokesperson, the deceased include nine soldiers and a Junior Commissioned Officer. The truck, an Ashok Leyland Stallion, that met the accident was part of a convoy that included a Gipsy and an ambulance carrying a total of 34 soldiers. There were 10 soldiers travelling in the truck, of whom eight lost their lives and two were injured. Senior Superintendent of Police Leh informed that a police team was rushed to the spot as soon as the reports reached them. The injured soldiers were shifted to the Army Hospital in Leh.

While being taken to the hospital, one soldier succumbed to his injuries. A rescue operation was underway at the site of the accident, as per the officials. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a social media post, condoled the demise of the soldiers and wrote that the nation will never forget their exemplary service.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed anguish on the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel in a road accident in Leh. In a message, the President and Vice President conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

Vice President of India@ Deeply pained by the loss of lives of our brave Army personnel in a road accident in Ladakh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for early recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is pained on the mishap near Leh in which the nation has lost personnel of the Indian Army. In a message, Mr Modi said, their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences to the bereaved families. They prayed that those who are injured recover at the earliest.

