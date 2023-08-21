इंडियन आवाज़     21 Aug 2023 04:13:15      انڈین آواز
Women empowerment crucial for upliftment of country and society: President Murmu

Published On:

It is said that ‘behind’ every successful man, there is a woman but today it should be said that ‘beside’ every successful man, there is a woman

By Andalib Akhter

President of India Droupadi Murmu today said that women empowerment was crucial for the upliftment of the country as well as society. President said that Women’s progress holds a great significance in the society and the nation.

“There is a saying, behind every successful man, there is a woman and today it should be said that beside every successful man, there is a woman”, she stressed.

“India has 50 percent female population and they have very important role in the development journey of the country”, President said while addressing ASMITA, an event organised by Army Wives Welfare Association AWWA in New Delhi today.

Image

“A woman can live, fight and progress without a man and show it to the world” President emphasized.

The President said that dignity of a society and nation is based on the self-pride of women. She highlighted the need to leave some old ideas and adopt new ideas. She shared that the identity and self-confidence of women could be strengthened by adopting progressive ideas.

 The President expressed gratitude towards the Veer Naris on behalf of all Indians. She praised Veer Naris who have been honoured as ASMITA Icons. She also appreciated AWWA for its efforts for the welfare of Veer Naris.

Image

 Spouse of Vice President, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and President of Army Wives Welfare Association Archana Pande were present at the programme.

