Chandrayan-3 starts process of identifying site for safe landing on moon’s surface

The Chandrayan- 3 has started the process of identifying safe landing area on the surface of the moon with the help of its Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). ISRO today released images of Lunar far side area which has been captured by the LHDAC, that will help locating safe area without boulders or deep trenches. This special device is developed by Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre (SAC), a major research and development centre of ISRO.



According to the space agency, the Lander Module with rover is likely to touch down on the surface of the Moon around at around 6.04 PM on Wednesday, 23rd August. Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14, which is a follow-on to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, in a view to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.