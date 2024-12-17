HTS Leader Meets UN Envoy in Damascus to Discuss Syrian People’s Challenges

The Syrian Islamist leader, whose group led the offensive that toppled Bashar al-Assad, met yesterday with UN envoy Geir Pedersen, who was visiting Damascus, said a statement on the rebels’ Telegram channel. It said Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, discussed with Pedersen.

The statement added that the UN envoy underlined the intention of the United Nations to render all assistance to the Syrian people and was briefed on their challenges and priorities.

Jolani’s HTS is rooted in Syria’s branch of Al-Qaeda, the Al-Nusra Front, designated a terrorist organisation by many Western governments.