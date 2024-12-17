The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

HTS Leader Meets UN Envoy in Damascus to Discuss Syrian People’s Challenges

Dec 16, 2024
HTS Leader Meets UN Envoy in Damascus to Discuss Syrian People’s Challenges

The Syrian Islamist leader, whose group led the offensive that toppled Bashar al-Assad, met yesterday with UN envoy Geir Pedersen, who was visiting Damascus, said a statement on the rebels’ Telegram channel. It said Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, discussed with Pedersen.

The statement added that the UN envoy underlined the intention of the United Nations to render all assistance to the Syrian people and was briefed on their challenges and priorities.

Jolani’s HTS is rooted in Syria’s branch of Al-Qaeda, the Al-Nusra Front, designated a terrorist organisation by many Western governments.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gadhimai Mahotsav continues to be world biggest animal slaughter event

Dec 17, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Elections can be held between end-2025 to mid-2026 in Bangladesh: Yunus

Dec 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Netanyahu meets Trump, discuss hostages held by Hamas, developments in Syria

Dec 16, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gadhimai Mahotsav continues to be world biggest animal slaughter event

17 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

HTS Leader Meets UN Envoy in Damascus to Discuss Syrian People’s Challenges

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Indian & Bangladeshi forces exchange sweets and greetings on Vijay Diwas

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Elections can be held between end-2025 to mid-2026 in Bangladesh: Yunus

16 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment