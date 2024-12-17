Elections can be held between end-2025 to mid-2026 in Bangladesh: Yunus

AMN / WEB DESK

The head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunus today said the next general election can be held between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026 after accomplishing necessary reforms.

“Broadly speaking, the election date can be set between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026,” he said while addressing the nation this morning, marking Victory Day. Bangladesh Television and BTV World broadcast the address of Dr Yunus.

Yunus emphasised that the timeline for the elections depends on the recommendations of the Electoral Reform Commission and the Constitution Reform Commission, which are currently conducting evaluations.

Moreover, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the major political parties of Bangladesh, has been creating pressure for the last three months on Yunus-led interim government for the Election roadmap. BNP’s acting chairperson Tarique Rahman said on Sunday that people had the right to know how many more months would be needed for the interim government to reform the state. He said that if the advisers’ faces turned gloomy when asked about the election roadmap, it certainly was a sign of going against the people’s aspirations.

Earlier, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin today paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing a wreath at the National Memorial here, on the outskirts of Dhaka, marking the 54th Victory Day as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces.

Dr Muhammad Yunus and President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta, who is on a state visit to Bangladesh today paid rich tributes to the martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial.

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh also extended its greetings to the people of Bangladesh. It said that the Vijay Diwas symbolises the strong bonds of friendship between India and Bangladesh which is made eternal by the shared sacrifices of Muktijoddhas and Indian soldiers who shed their blood to liberate Bangladesh from oppression and atrocities.

On this day in 1971, the Pakistani armed forces led by General A A K Niazi surrendered before the Indian army and the Mukti-Bahini liberation force of Bangladesh with over 90,000 of his troops.

