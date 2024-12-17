The Indian Awaaz

Netanyahu meets Trump, discuss hostages held by Hamas, developments in Syria

Dec 16, 2024
Israeli PM Netanyahu, US President-elect Trump discuss hostages held by Hamas, developments in Syria

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-elect Donald Trump have discussed developments in Syria and hostages held by Hamas. Both leaders spoke on the phone to discuss the recent push to secure the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Netanyahu said the issue will be a challenge for Trump when he takes office unless it is resolved before he is sworn in on January 20.

Netanyahu reiterated that recent airstrikes against Syrian military sites were carried out to ensure that the weapons would not be used against Israel in the future.

A Trump spokesperson declined to give further details about the call yesterday.

