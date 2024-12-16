Pakistan: Schools in Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi to remain closed today to mark 10th anniversary of APS school carnage

AMN / WEB DESK

All the public and private schools and colleges in Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed on December 16 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar carnage.

The heinous attack claimed the lives of 147 innocent students and teachers on December 16, 2014, and remains the bloodiest and most painful in the country’s history, as six terrorists wearing military uniforms entered the school premises and indiscriminately fired at students, teachers and staff.

At least 147 people including 122 students embraced martyrdom, while the school’s principal Tahira Qazi and school teacher Sofia Hijab were also martyred in the attack.

In the encounter with the terrorists, at least nine security personnel including two officers were injured. Additionally, six terrorists involved in the attack were arrested by the security forces and were subsequently sentenced to death by the military courts.