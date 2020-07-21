HRD Minister launches ‘Manodarpan’ to provide psychosocial support to students

MANODARPAN is a platform to provide psychosocial support to students, parents & families for their mental health and emotional well-being

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Human Resource and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak today virtually launched the Manodarpan initiative under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This initiative will provide psycho-social support to students, teachers and parents and address their issues related to mental health and emotional well being.

Launching the Manodarpan, Mr. Nishank said, this initiative will provide strength, suggestions and support to the students, teachers and families in the difficult situation.

He said, a helpline number 8448440632 has been launched to provide the consultation which can be accessed from morning 8 AM to 8 PM.

Appreciating the role of the teachers and students, he said, there are 33 crore students in the country and they will play an important role in making India clean and healthy. He said, the government is making all efforts to bring online syllabus for the students and trying to provide online education to every student.