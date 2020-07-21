Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jul 2020 04:53:31      انڈین آواز

HRD Minister launches ‘Manodarpan’ to provide psychosocial support to students

MANODARPAN is a platform to provide psychosocial support to students, parents & families for their mental health and emotional well-being

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Human Resource and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak today virtually launched the Manodarpan initiative under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This initiative will provide psycho-social support to students, teachers and parents and address their issues related to mental health and emotional well being.

Launching the Manodarpan, Mr. Nishank said, this initiative will provide strength, suggestions and support to the students, teachers and families in the difficult situation.

He said, a helpline number 8448440632 has been launched to provide the consultation which can be accessed from morning 8 AM to 8 PM.

Appreciating the role of the teachers and students, he said, there are 33 crore students in the country and they will play an important role in making India clean and healthy. He said, the government is making all efforts to bring online syllabus for the students and trying to provide online education to every student.

SPORTS

Cricket: ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020

HSB / New Delhi As expected the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of ...

Kapil Dev’s advice helped me decide my post retirement plans: Rahul Dravid

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

