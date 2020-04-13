HRD: Bharat Padhe Online campaign receives more than 3700 suggestions

AMN / NEW DELHI

Human Resources and Development Ministry has received more than three thousand 700 suggestions have been received for Bharat Padhe Online campaign in just three days.

Human Resources and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had launched this week-long campaign for Crowdsourcing of ideas for improving the Online Education ecosystem of the country.

The campaign aims to invite all the best brains in the country to share suggestions and solutions directly with HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms. The Ministry said, people are appreciating this initiative and also thanking the Ministry for promoting the online education system. The narrative around the campaign has picked on social media in a big way and it was found trending in top ten on twitter today.