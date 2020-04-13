Latest News

4,41,323 people recovered from coronavirus
COVID-19: 980 patients recovered in India so far
UK: Government ‘doesn’t expect’ to relax coronavirus lockdown this week
UK: total death toll rises to 11,329
Coronavirus latest: China’s new cases jump to six-week high
More than 1,16,000 people died from coronavirus
Austria set to relax lockdown measures
UK PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Apr 2020 12:08:20      انڈین آواز
Ad

HRD: Bharat Padhe Online campaign receives more than 3700 suggestions

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Human Resources and Development Ministry has received more than three thousand 700 suggestions have been received for Bharat Padhe Online campaign in just three days.

Human Resources and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had launched this week-long campaign for Crowdsourcing of ideas for improving the Online Education ecosystem of the country.

The campaign aims to invite all the best brains in the country to share suggestions and solutions directly with HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms. The Ministry said, people are appreciating this initiative and also thanking the Ministry for promoting the online education system. The narrative around the campaign has picked on social media in a big way and it was found trending in top ten on twitter today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Ad

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!