Earthquake jolt Delhi NCR
3,76,976 people recovered from coronavirus
643 patients recovered in India so far
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 1,02,774 worldwide
Spain records 17-day low in daily Covid 19 deaths
USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 18,763 lives
UK:Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in September,says scientist
Apple and Google phones to reveal if you’ve been near someone who has coronavirus
Over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours in US
12 Apr 2020
HRD Minister launches web portal ‘YUKTI’

Published On:

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today launched a web-portal YUKTI (Young India Combating COVID with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation) here today.

The portal and dashboard will monitor and record the efforts and initiatives of Ministry of HRD. It intends to cover different dimensions of COVID-19 challenges in a holistic and comprehensive way.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nishank said, in the wake of COVID-19 threat, the primary aim is to keep the academic community healthy, both physically and mentally and to enable a continuous high-quality learning environment. The portal is an effort of HRD Ministry to achieve this goal in these difficult times.

The Minister informed that it will cover the various initiatives and efforts of the institutions in academics, research especially related to COVID, social initiatives and measures taken for the betterment of the total well being of the students. The portal will cover both qualitative and quantitative parameters for effective delivery of services to the academic community at large.

He said that portal will also allow various institutions to share their strategies for various challenges. The HRD Minister hoped that this portal will give inputs for better planning and will enable the Ministry to monitor its activities effectively for coming six months.

Mr Nishank said that the portal will also establish a two-way communication channel between the Ministry of HRD and the institutions to provide the necessary support system to the institutions. He said that the Government is confident that the portal will help in critical issues related to student promotion policies, placements related challenges and physical and mental well-being of students in these challenging times.

Mr Nishank said, the web platform Yukti will epitomize its name and prove to be a great enabler in taking the research to the citizens of the country, the ultimate stakeholders.

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

