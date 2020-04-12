HRD Minister launches web portal ‘YUKTI’

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today launched a web-portal YUKTI (Young India Combating COVID with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation) here today.

The portal and dashboard will monitor and record the efforts and initiatives of Ministry of HRD. It intends to cover different dimensions of COVID-19 challenges in a holistic and comprehensive way.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nishank said, in the wake of COVID-19 threat, the primary aim is to keep the academic community healthy, both physically and mentally and to enable a continuous high-quality learning environment. The portal is an effort of HRD Ministry to achieve this goal in these difficult times.

The Minister informed that it will cover the various initiatives and efforts of the institutions in academics, research especially related to COVID, social initiatives and measures taken for the betterment of the total well being of the students. The portal will cover both qualitative and quantitative parameters for effective delivery of services to the academic community at large.

He said that portal will also allow various institutions to share their strategies for various challenges. The HRD Minister hoped that this portal will give inputs for better planning and will enable the Ministry to monitor its activities effectively for coming six months.

Mr Nishank said that the portal will also establish a two-way communication channel between the Ministry of HRD and the institutions to provide the necessary support system to the institutions. He said that the Government is confident that the portal will help in critical issues related to student promotion policies, placements related challenges and physical and mental well-being of students in these challenging times.

Mr Nishank said, the web platform Yukti will epitomize its name and prove to be a great enabler in taking the research to the citizens of the country, the ultimate stakeholders.