Home Ministry establishes permanent NSG Hub in Jammu to counter terror attacks

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has permanently created a hub of National Security Guards (NSG) in the Jammu City to counter any major terror-attack. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that a special component of the NSG is now permanently in place in the City to act within minutes in case such a situation arises to take on the terrorists. The NSG hub was created following terror attacks in different districts of the Jammu region on security forces and reports that the terrorists could also target Jammu. The deployment of the NSG commandos is part of an anti-terror plan formulated for Jammu and Kashmir by the J&K Police especially for the high-rise buildings, security installations and public places of sensitive nature if there is any kind of terror attack.