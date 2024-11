AMN/ WEB DESK

Five doctors from Saifai medical College Etawah were killed in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj during the early hours today. The incident occurred when their vehicle collided with a truck on the expressway. The doctors were returning after attending a colleague’s wedding celebration in Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed officials to assess the situation.