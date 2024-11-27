The Indian Awaaz

NIA conducts raids on Davinder Bambiha gang linked locations in Punjab, Haryana & UP

Nov 27, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

National Investigation Agency (NIA) today searched multiple locations linked with Davinder Bambiha gang across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, in the terror-gangster nexus case. According to the NIA, incriminating materials, including mobiles and digital devices, banking transactions and property related documents were seized during the searches. 

NIA said, these searches were part of the agency’s continuous crackdown on terror outfits engaged in criminal conspiracies to smuggle terrorist hardware to the country.

