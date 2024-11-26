Nagaland gears up for Hornbill festival

AMN

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated several facilities at Kisama ahead of the 25th Hornbill Festival. These include the International Morung for Country Partners, Hornbill Festival app, dormitory for cultural troupes, Handloom and Craft Pavilion marketing complex, medical booth-cum-cash vending facility, Toyota Ki, and the Tourism Department lounge.

Mr Rio praised local artisans and those involved in completing the festival’s infrastructure at the Naga Heritage Village. He highlighted that the Hornbill Festival has evolved into an international event, attracting global tourists, and expressed confidence that the new facilities will enhance the festival experience for visitors from around the world.